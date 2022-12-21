Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,360 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for approximately 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEG opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

