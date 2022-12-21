Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

