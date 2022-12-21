Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medifast worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 35.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

