Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Purchases $4,617,866.40 in Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) Director Guichao Hua purchased 54,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Agrify stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,995. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $854,026.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -27.03 earnings per share for the current year.
AGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
