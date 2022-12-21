Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$65.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$65.00 price objective by equities research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

