Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $678,464.33 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.01484377 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009005 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019516 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032468 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.01719215 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

