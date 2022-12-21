Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0778 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $77.78 million and approximately $631,534.52 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.41 or 0.01487534 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009185 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019707 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032625 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.01713485 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.