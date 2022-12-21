Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.66. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 9,446 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.
Altimmune Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.