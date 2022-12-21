Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.66. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 9,446 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

