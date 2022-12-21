Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.82-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.48 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

