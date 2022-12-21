AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.60

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.60 and traded as high as $59.70. AMERCO shares last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 372,683 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 324,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,324,948 shares of company stock valued at $76,866,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

