American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AWK traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

