Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $265.36. 8,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
