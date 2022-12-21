Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

