Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.