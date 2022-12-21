Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 378 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $12,749.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,162.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 216,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

