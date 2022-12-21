Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.

Anaconda Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Anaconda Mining

(Get Rating)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.