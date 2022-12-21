Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $153.00

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.71. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.