Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $71.93

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

