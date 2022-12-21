Analysts Set Expectations for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

