Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $39.09

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.