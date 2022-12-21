Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$13.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

