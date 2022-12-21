Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.66 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $168.24 million and $13.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226898 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01742483 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,074,771.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.