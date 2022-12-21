Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $47.09 Average PT from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AR opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

