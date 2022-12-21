ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00021058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $6.44 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
