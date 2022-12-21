Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.08 None Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 265,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,563,000 after buying an additional 477,576 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

