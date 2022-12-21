AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,715,308 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
AppLovin Trading Up 4.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Articles
