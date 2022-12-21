AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,715,308 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

