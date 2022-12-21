Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
