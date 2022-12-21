Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

