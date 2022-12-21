Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

