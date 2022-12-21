Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,819. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

