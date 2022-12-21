Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 591,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

