Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.53. 46,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

