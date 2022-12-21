Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 99,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

