Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.