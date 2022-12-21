Ark (ARK) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ark has a market cap of $44.80 million and $4.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,896,574 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

