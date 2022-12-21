Ark One Day Volume Reaches $5.83 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.75 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,892,162 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.