Ark Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and $4.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,900,978 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

