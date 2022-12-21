Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.58. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 27,566 shares trading hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

