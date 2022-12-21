Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

