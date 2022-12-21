ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 1,190.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,552 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 779,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 453.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 659,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,091. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.