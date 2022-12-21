Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.23 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.05). Approximately 112,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 107,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.04).

Asia Dragon Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £494.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.50.

Asia Dragon Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Asia Dragon Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asia Dragon Trust

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £9,725 ($11,813.65).

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

