AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 534,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

