Audius Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Audius has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $120.40 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

