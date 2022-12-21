AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,874 shares of company stock worth $70,438,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

