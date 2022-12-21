Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,501,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

