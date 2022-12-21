Avalanche Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $95.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004237 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,562,847 coins and its circulating supply is 311,156,857 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.