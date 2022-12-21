Avalanche Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $95.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,562,847 coins and its circulating supply is 311,156,857 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

