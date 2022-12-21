Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.