Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

