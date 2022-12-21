Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,238,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 110,898 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

