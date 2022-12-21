Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.89 and its 200-day moving average is $439.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.